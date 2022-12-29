Questions remain after child shoots self with gun in Temple Hills

How does a child grab hold of a gun and shoot themselves?

That's what police in Prince George's County are investigating after a kid was sent to the hospital Wednesday shortly after they discharged a firearm inside a Temple Hills apartment.

Prince George's County police said they responded to the apartment unit in the 2500 block of Southern Avenue at 2:00 p.m. Inside the home, officers discovered that while playing with a gun, a child fired a bullet that slightly grazed them.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said, and no one else in the apartment was injured.

Detectives are now working to determine how the child accessed the weapon and whose gun it is.



They're asking anyone who has information relevant to this case to please call detectives at 301-749-5064.

