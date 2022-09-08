Queen Elizabeth II: Photos with the US Presidents

Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8th at the age of 96. During her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II has met 13 out of the last 14 U.S. Presidents.

Beginning in 1951 with President Harry S. Truman when she was just 25-years-old and still a princess, Queen Elizabeth II has met all U.S. heads of state – except for Lyndon B. Johnson.

On Thursday, the 96-year-old queen was placed under medical supervision and members of the royal family rushed to her Balmoral estate in Scotland to be by her side.

Image 1 of 16 ▼ President Barack Obama offers a toast to Queen Elizabeth II during a dinner held in the Queen's honor at Winfield House in London, England, May 25, 2011. Actor Tom Hanks is pictured at left. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

In the slideshow above, take a look back at some of the queen's visits with the most recent U.S. presidents – former President Barack Obama, former President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden.