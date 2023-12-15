Quaker Oats recalls granola bars, cereals sold nationwide over salmonella risk

The Quaker Oats Company has announced a recall of select granola bars and cereals over concerns they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

Consumers can see the full list of the recalled granola bars and cereals – which were sold nationwide – on the FDA's website.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of illness related to the recalled products, the FDA reports.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled products are urged to not eat them and contact Quaker for a refund.

Most salmonella infections are mild and resolve over a fairly short period of time, but young children and elderly adults with weakened immune systems can develop severe illness if they consume contaminated foods, according to health experts.

According to the CDC, if you eat food contaminated with salmonella, you may experience food poisoning within 12 to 72 hours.

The symptoms usually last 4 to 7 days, including diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. People with weakened immune systems, the elderly, and children under five years of age are more likely to have severe infections.

Read the full list of recalled granola bars and cereals below: