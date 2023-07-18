Authorities in southeast D.C. are investigating a quadruple shooting that left three men and a teen injured.

The shooting was reported just after 11:45 p.m. Monday in the 1300 hundred block of Barnaby Terrace.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Quadruple shooting in southeast DC leaves men, teen injured

Officers say the three men and the teen were conscious and breathing when they arrived.

Investigators say they are looking for a black sedan with heavy tint that was seen fleeing area.

No suspects or motives have been identified.