Push for gun control on Gun Violence Awareness Day

Student walkouts are planned in schools across the nation on Gun Violence Awareness Day as President Biden calls for tougher gun laws following a spike in mass shootings.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says the Wear Orange Campaign was started by students in Chicago after a classmate was killed by a stray bullet.

In Montgomery County, Richard Montgomery High School students are among those who plan to participate in a walk out.

The protests follow a tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas where a gunman's rampage killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Last month an 18-year-old opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, killing 10 people.

Biden said mass shootings at supermarkets, schools, churches and hospitals have turned into everyday places into killing fields.

Advertisement

A House panel advanced legislation Thursday that would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle from 18 to 21. In addition, the bill also would make it a federal offense to import, manufacture or possess large-capacity magazines and would create a grant program to buy back such magazines.