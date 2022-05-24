Uvalde, Texas elementary school shooting: 2 dead, 13 children injured

Two people are dead and 13 children were transported to the hospital Tuesday morning after a reported "active shooter" at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Police say the shooter is now in custody.

Robb Elementary school was placed under lockdown around 11:43 a.m. local time Tuesday morning as law enforcement responded to an "active shooter."

Uvalde Memorial Hospital said they received 13 children by ambulance or buses for treatment. The hospital added that two children were transferred to a hospital in San Antonio and one child was pending transfer.

Two individuals, whose ages were not immediately released, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin told Fox News that the shooter – who ran to the school – became barricaded inside it.

"There is an active shooter at Robb Elementary . Law enforcement is on site," the school posted on Facebook. "Your cooperation is needed at this time by not visiting the campus."

It was unclear when the suspect was taken into custody.

No information on the suspected shooter was released.

The school later posted on Facebook alerting parents that students were being transported to the Willie DeLeon Civic Center for reunification. Additionally, all district and campus activities, after-school programs and events, were canceled for the remainder of the day.

Robb Elementary is about 80 miles west of San Antonio.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Fox News contributed to this report.