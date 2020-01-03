Purple Line, Capital Crescent Trail construction prompting bus changes

article

The construction on the Purple Line and Capital Crescent Trail is going to impact bus riders in Silver Spring.

Starting Sunday, several bus stops in the Silver Spring Transit Center will be temporarily moved to other locations so that the construction work can proceed.

Ride On routes that will be affected by the changes include 1, 2, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 21, 22, 28 and 129.

Detailed maps showing pedestrian detours and temporary Ride On bus stop locations can be found by clicking here.

Some Ride On bus stops will be temporarily eliminated.

Ride On routes that will have schedule changes include the 2, 12, 13, 14, 15, 17, and 22.

For more details, visit Montgomery County’s website.

