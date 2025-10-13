Purchase pink: Brands supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month
In honor of October, companies are supporting breast cancer awareness by donating a portion of their profits to charities and foundations.
Clothing:
- Ralph Lauren released their annual Pink Pony Collection which donates a quarter of proceeds to programs for cancer screenings, early treatment, research, and patient navigation.
- Athleta partnered with Kristin Juszczyk in launching a limited-edition sports bra that contributes 13 percent of earnings to the Susan G. Komen organization.
Accesories:
- Vera Bradley's Flourishing Garden Collection gives an eighth of their net proceeds to their research center at Indiana University School of Medicine.
- Guess Watches created two timepieces this year to support the Get in Touch Foundation.
Beauty:
- Thrive Causemetics rewrapped their Liquid Lash Extensions Tubing Mascara with an exclusive Pink-Bow design. They offer the packaging in two colors, rich black and brown black, and are donating 100 percent of revenue to several nonprofits.
- Estée Lauder put out their Transforming Hope Lip Collection Pink Ribbon Makeup Gift Set, which features two lipsticks and one lip gloss inside an embroidered cosmetic bag. Upon purchase, the entire price will go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). Estée Lauder also repackaged their Advanced Night Repair Serum and will donate 20 percent of those proceeds to BCRF.
Food:
- Raising Cane's is selling a plush puppy all October in restaurants and online. Three dollars of each stuffed toy sold goes to Stand Up to Cancer
- Hooters will donate a dollar for every pink drink they sell all month.