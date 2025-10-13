Expand / Collapse search

Purchase pink: Brands supporting Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By Zoe Rakarich
Published  October 13, 2025 7:35pm EDT
Cancer
Breast cancer survivor turns survival into empowerment

Certified somatic practitioner and patient advocate, Sahar Paz, shares wellness tips for breast cancer patients during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The Brief

    • October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
    • There are many ways to support those dealing with cancer, as well as survivors. 
    • Here are some of the charities and foundations you can donate to.

In honor of October, companies are supporting breast cancer awareness by donating a portion of their profits to charities and foundations.

Clothing:

  • Ralph Lauren released their annual Pink Pony Collection which donates a quarter of proceeds to programs for cancer screenings, early treatment, research, and patient navigation.
  • Athleta partnered with Kristin Juszczyk in launching a limited-edition sports bra that contributes 13 percent of earnings to the Susan G. Komen organization.

Accesories:

Beauty:

Food:

  • Raising Cane's is selling a plush puppy all October in restaurants and online. Three dollars of each stuffed toy sold goes to Stand Up to Cancer
  • Hooters will donate a dollar for every pink drink they sell all month.
