Puppy missing after apartment burglary in Northeast DC; 3 suspects arrested

The Brief A puppy was stolen during an apartment burglary in Northeast DC last week. The puppy, a Shih Tzu named "Cruz" is still missing more than a week later. Three suspects have been arrested and charged in connection to the burglary.



Three burglary suspects are in custody, but the puppy they allegedly stole last week is still missing.

What we know:

Police say the suspects burglarized an apartment on the 3500 block of East Capitol Street in the Northeast on March 1.

A Shih Tzu puppy named "Cruz" was stolen from the apartment, and is still missing more than a week later.

On Friday, 28-year-old Cheyanne Williams, 27-year-old Stephen Jackson and 32-year-old Kalete Johnson were arrested and charged with burglary.

Dig deeper:

A woman told police she had left the apartment the day before, and arrived home to find the door cracked open, a mess inside and TVs missing, according to a police report.

Police say they did not notice any forced entry into the apartment.

What's next:

Police are continuing to search for the missing puppy. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department.