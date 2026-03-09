Puppy missing after apartment burglary in Northeast DC; 3 suspects arrested
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Three burglary suspects are in custody, but the puppy they allegedly stole last week is still missing.
What we know:
Police say the suspects burglarized an apartment on the 3500 block of East Capitol Street in the Northeast on March 1.
A Shih Tzu puppy named "Cruz" was stolen from the apartment, and is still missing more than a week later.
On Friday, 28-year-old Cheyanne Williams, 27-year-old Stephen Jackson and 32-year-old Kalete Johnson were arrested and charged with burglary.
Dig deeper:
A woman told police she had left the apartment the day before, and arrived home to find the door cracked open, a mess inside and TVs missing, according to a police report.
Police say they did not notice any forced entry into the apartment.
What's next:
Police are continuing to search for the missing puppy. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metropolitan Police Department.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Metropolitan Police Department.