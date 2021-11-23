Publix limiting some Thanksgiving items

Florida-based grocery-store chain Publix – which has stores in Northern Virginia – is limiting a number of key items ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Officials told the Associated Press that the popular chain began limiting the items last week.

Customers will only be able to purchase two units each of canned cranberry sauce, pie filling, jarred gravy, cream cheese and bacon.

The Associated Press also reported that another Florida-based chain – Winn-Dixie – is limiting turkeys to one per customer.

Experts fear that the well-publicized supply chain issues impacting global markets will become exacerbated during the holiday season, which traditionally sees a surge in consumer purchases.

The Associated Press did not specify whether the limits on Thanksgiving items at Publix or Winn-Dixie were prompted by the supply chain problems.

