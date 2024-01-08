Public input sought for Monroe Park Playground renovation

The Monroe Park Playground in Arlington is getting a makeover, and the county wants to hear from you.

They're seeking the public's feedback now through the end of January to help with improvements to the outdated equipment and site furnishings.

Comments will help the team draft playground concepts with distinct layouts, play structures, and other key features.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo via Arlington County Parks and Recreation

The survey asks questions such as: "Are there any new play structures or features that you would like to see in the playground and what days and times do you typically visit Monroe Park?

Currently, the park's equipment is intended for ages 2-5. It's unclear, at the moment, if the new additions will cater to older kids, but it will be equipped with pathways for disabled visitors.

Photo via Arlington County Parks and Recreation

Construction on the project isn't scheduled to begin until 2026.

Click here to share your thoughts with Arlington Parks and Recreation officials.






