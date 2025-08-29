Psychotherapist charged with possession, distribution of child pornography: FBI

article

The Brief The FBI is asking for the public's help in its investigation of Victor Renato Blythe, a licensed clinical social worker arrested on charges related to child sexual abuse material. Blythe, who specializes in working with children, previously worked for seven years in the psychiatry department at Children’s National Hospital. He is charged with distribution and possession of child pornography.



A psychotherapist was arrested on charges of distributing and possessing child sexual abuse material, the FBI's Washington Field Office confirmed.

What we know:

The suspect, Victor Renato Blythe, is a licensed clinical social worker who specializes in working with children, according to the release by the FBI and its Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. Blythe was charged via a criminal complaint and previously worked at Children's National Hospital.

According to court documents, Blythe reportedly messaged another person about his interest in the sexual abuse of children and shared the material with the individual. He also possessed videos of child pornography on his electronic devices.

Blythe was charged via criminal complaint with distribution and possession of child pornography in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 2252(a)(2)(b)(1) and 18 U.S.C. § 2252(a)(4)(b)(2).

The FBI is legally mandated to identify victims in its investigations and is asking anyone who may have information about Blythe, or who may have been a victim, to contact the agency. Victims may be eligible for services, restitution and rights under federal and state law, according to the FBI.

The FBI is asking anyone with information on this case to complete a form on its website, call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or submit an anonymous tip at tips.fbi.gov.