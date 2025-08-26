PSL Season: Pumpkin Spice Latte is back, Starbucks announces new fall drink

The Brief Starbucks is bringing back its popular Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) on Tuesday, August 26, 2025. The fall menu will also include a new drink, the Pecan Oatmilk Cortado. The new drink features three shots of Blonde Espresso with notes of pecan, rich brown butter and holiday baking spices.



Fall is about cooling temperatures, leaves changing colors, new wardrobes and… well, let's be honest: The Pumpkin Spice Latte has become a part of that seasonal collective.

(Starbucks photo)

What we know:

Starbucks is officially welcoming the fall season with the return of its popular Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL), which will be available starting Tuesday, August 26, 2025. The PSL is made with real pumpkin, Starbucks® Signature Espresso, steamed milk, cinnamon and nutmeg, and can be served hot, iced, or blended.

The fall menu will also introduce a new drink, the Pecan Oatmilk Cortado. This drink features three shots of Starbucks Blonde Espresso, notes of pecan, rich brown butter and holiday baking spices. The Pecan Oatmilk Cortado is mixed with steamed oatmilk and topped with a pecan crunch.

Another fan favorite from last year, the Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte, is also returning to the menu.

The backstory:

The Pumpkin Spice Latte was first introduced by Starbucks in 2003 in select markets, including Washington D.C., but after a successful test, it was rolled out nationally in 2004.