Protesters storm Columbus PD headquarters after Black man shot dead by police at hospital

A crowd breached the locked doors of the Columbus Police Department’s headquarters Tuesday night, there to protest the deadly police shooting of a Black man named Miles Jackson at a hospital earlier this week.

Authorities posted on social media that protesters forced their way through locked doors at police headquarters. The video they shared showed one protester hitting an officer with a club as police tried to stop the crowd from getting further into the building.

Police say the suspected protester is 20-year-old Hunter Mattin, who was arrested and faces an aggravated battery charge. Investigators said they’re looking for additional suspects.

Authorities have released few details in the police shooting that prompted the protest, but according to FOX 28, 27-year-old Jackson was killed when police opened fire following an "altercation" at Mount Carmel St. Ann's Hospital on Monday.

According to media outlets, investigators said they found Jackson passed out in his vehicle and later discovered he had open warrants on domestic violence and gun charges. Investigators told reporters an "altercation" happened during a transfer of custody at the hospital’s emergency room.

The state’s attorney general tweeted that Jackson had a gun and fired, but didn’t provide further details.

"BCI’s [Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation] investigation into the officer-involved shooting that occurred Monday afternoon at St. Ann’s Hospital remains ongoing," Attorney General Dave Yost said in a statement. "We can confirm through preliminary ballistic testing that the decedent had a gun and shots were fired."

Meanwhile, local leaders are denouncing any subsequent violent unrest.

"We share the frustrations over police killings of unarmed Black men, and we support nonviolent protests," Mayor Andrew Ginther tweeted. "That does not include breaking into public buildings or violence against officers. Let me be clear: Violence and destruction will not be tolerated."



Tuesday’s protest came amid several others across the country over deadly police shootings involving Black men.

The police shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man who died Sunday in a Minneapolis suburb, sparked protests Monday night across many U.S. cities — including Portland where a demonstration turned into a riot. Some in the crowd threw rocks and other projectiles at officers.

Wright was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, a city of about 30,000 people on the northwest border of Minneapolis. At least 40 people were arrested during the second night of protests outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department, for reasons ranging from curfew violations to rioting.

In Portland, police said at least 200 people gathered around 8:30 p.m. Monday at the Penumbra Kelly Building, which houses an office for the Multnomah County Sheriff and Portland police.

In Washington, D.C., hundreds of people marched through the nation’s capital Monday in the wake of the shooting. Protesters also marched across the Manhattan Bridge in New York in solidarity with Wright.

Kelly Hayes contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.