Hundreds swarm DC streets to protest police brutality

Hundreds of people are protesting police brutality in downtown D.C. Monday night.

The protesters have marched throughout nation’s capital in the wake of the shooting death of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minn., as well as incidents closer to home.

Last week, an off-duty Pentagon police officer was arrested in connection with a double murder in Takoma Park, and an incident in which an Army lieutenant was stopped by police and pepper sprayed in Windsor, Va. has gone viral.

Last summer, the District – and cities across the country – exploded in a flurry of protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

