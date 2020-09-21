Protesters demonstrate outside home of Sen. Lindsey Graham over Republican efforts to fill Supreme Court seat

Protesters gathered early Monday near the Washington, D.C. home of GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham who has said he will support President Donald Trump "in any effort to move forward" in filling Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat following her death.

Republican efforts to fill Ginsburg's seat are likely to move swiftly this week with President Trump possibly nominating a replacement within days.

It is up to the Senate Judiciary Committee to vet the nominee and hold confirmation hearings. Once the committee approves the nomination, it goes to the Senate floor for a final vote. This process passes through several time-consuming steps, including meetings with individual senators.

Graham, the committee chairman, could begin working on the nomination immediately after it is announced and even hold confirmation hearings in October, regardless of when the final vote happens.

Democratic members of the committee have already sent a letter to the chairman calling on him to “state unequivocally and publicly that you will not consider any nominee to fill Justice Ginsburg’s seat until after the next President is inaugurated.”

