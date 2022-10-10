Expand / Collapse search

Protesters block lanes of I-495 in Montgomery County

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Updated 11:30AM
FOX 5 DC

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Authorities rounded up a group of protesters who were blocking the lanes of Interstate 495 Monday causing traffic delays.

A group of approximately twelve protesters lined up across all lanes of the inner loop of the Capital Beltway near Route 29 in Montgomery County around 10:30 a.m.

Images from Skyfox showed officers on the shoulder of the highway and a law enforcement van with its back doors open.

It is unclear what group took part in the protest. No injuries were reported. All lanes were reopened by 11:30 a.m.