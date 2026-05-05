The Brief A protester remained on the Frederick Douglass Bridge on Tuesday. He is protesting the war in Iran and calling for a global ban on artificial intelligence. Vehicle lanes remain open while closures are limited to the pedestrian walkway.



A protester remained on the Frederick Douglass Bridge on Tuesday as a multi‑day standoff entered its fifth day.

Florida activist Guido Reichstädter climbed the bridge on Friday. He said on social media he plans to come down soon, though authorities have not indicated when that might occur. He is protesting the war in Iran and calling for a global ban on artificial intelligence.

Reichstädter previously scaled the bridge in 2022 during a demonstration over the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Police said vehicle lanes on South Capitol Street in both directions remain open. Associated closures are limited to the pedestrian walkway, and officers are directing drivers through the area.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Protester remains on Frederick Douglass Bridge Tuesday as delays continue