Nearly a week after scaling the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, protester Guido Reichstadter came down Wednesday morning.

All inbound and outbound lanes on the bridge are blocked for police activity, and authorities are urging drivers to use alternate routes and avoid the area.

What we know:

Reichstadter climbed the bridge on the afternoon of Friday, May 1, announcing his protest against the war in Iran and the use of artificial intelligence in warfare.

The 45‑year‑old former jeweler, math and physics student, and activist told FOX Digital he left his job to protest because he is concerned about the future of his two children and the future of humanity, Alnwick says.

In a response to a follower on X, he described how he managed to stay atop the structure, saying he had snacks and a charger and removed his shoes during the climb to get a better grip. He said he ran out of water on Sunday and hopes his actions help fuel the cause of peace.

Reichstadter also spoke with FOX Digital on Saturday. In June 2022, he climbed the same bridge to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, remaining there for a little more than 24 hours.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Protester comes down from Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge after nearly a week

He has previously faced charges related to AI protests in California and was later arrested for violating an order not to return to the OpenAI San Francisco campus.

Court records show he pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor unlawful entry charge, receiving a suspended 90‑day sentence, 18 months of probation and a $50 fine.

On X, he acknowledged he may face jail time again and noted that supporters have asked how they can contribute to his defense fund.

Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge traffic impacts

All travel lanes on the Douglass Bridge remain open.

Police activity continues on S. Capitol Street northbound and southbound.

Any closures are limited to the pedestrian walkway.