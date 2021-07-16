Prosecutors: Maryland man coerced young girls into sending sexually explicit photos, videos online

A Maryland man has pleaded guilty to coercing girls as young as nine years old to send sexually explicit images and videos of themselves to him.



Prosecutors say between 2014 and August 2018, William Tyler Beck, 30, used fake online accounts pretending to be a 16-year-old to get at least six minor females to create and send him sexually explicit images and videos of themselves.

On March 5, 2017, officials say Beck used a video streaming app to communicate with a nine-year-old victim. Beck instructed the victim to perform sexual acts on a live stream video and threatened to call the police if she did not cooperate.

As a result, the little girl exposed her breast, genitalia, and performed other sexual acts on an open live stream video. The live stream video was viewed by more than 100 users, some of whom immediately reported the conduct to law enforcement.

After the girl was banned from the live stream site, Beck told her to change her username to "Lil Sexy Chica" and stream another video where she performed additional sexual acts. Beck also live-streamed a video of himself masturbating during his communication with the victim.



According to Beck’s plea agreement, from 2014 to August 2017, Beck he used two social media apps to communicate with more than two dozen girls ages nine to 16. The conversations were all related to sex or requests for photos. During most of the conversations, Beck posed as a 16-year-old or 13-year-old.

Beck admitted that he made or attempted to make girls between the ages of 13 and 16 provide him with images, videos, or live stream videos of their exposed genitalia and in at least three instances, threatened to expose the victims by posting pictures or threatening to tell the victims’ parents that they were using the apps.

After a search warrant was executed at Beck's home in August 2018, investigators found a phone with the apps Beck used to communicate with the minors as well as hundreds of pornographic images.



He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison followed by up to lifetime of supervised release