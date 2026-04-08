Proposed redesign would reshape DCs Pennsylvania Avenue

The Brief New plans propose transforming Pennsylvania Avenue into a European-style boulevard, including redesigning Freedom Plaza and adding trees, flags, and public gathering spaces. The proposal would restore the avenue’s original route, replace Freedom Plaza with smaller parks, and move bike lanes to the sides. Supporters say the redesign would create a more vibrant civic space for events in the heart of Washington, D.C.



New renderings reveal a sweeping proposal to transform Pennsylvania Avenue, including changes to Freedom Plaza, bike lanes and public spaces. The plan aims to create a grand, European-style boulevard as part of broader efforts to reshape Washington, D.C.’s iconic landmarks.

What we know:

The Trump administration is considering changes that could include removing Freedom Plaza, relocating bike lanes and creating a tree- and flag-lined boulevard. It's part of a series of proposed changes to prominent locations in Washington.

Renderings from the National Capital Planning Commission show a redesigned Pennsylvania Avenue.

The plan restores the avenue’s original route through what is now Freedom Plaza, creating two smaller triangular parks for public use.

Bike lanes would be moved to the sides of the roadway instead of the center.

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What they're saying:

Designers say the plan would create a space for public gatherings and events.

"I’m sure that whatever design they end up settling on will be beautiful. I think the bigger picture is reclaiming this space to allow it to serve as a civic center, as a public gathering place in the heart of Washington, D.C., is important," said William Scharf, chairman of the National Capital Planning Commission.