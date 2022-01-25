Proposed ferry would connect Woodbridge with DC along Potomac River

A proposed ferry along the Potomac River could help ease congestion around the nation's capital by connecting commuters from the Woodbridge area to Washington, D.C., according to a new report.

InsideNova.com said the idea, dubbed the Potomac Fast Ferry, could run from Occoquan or Belmont Bay to the District with possible stops at National Harbor, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and other places along the river.

Robert Lazaro, Executive Director at the Northern Virginia Regional Commission, spoke with FOX 5's Bob Barnard Tuesday and said the idea has been under consideration for twelve years. "I-95 is a tough slog on any given day and this is an opportunity for an alternative," Lazaro said. He added that large cities like New York, San Francisco, Seattle and Istanbul have vigorous and robust commuter ferry systems in place to help people avoid the roads.

"We think it's a reality and that's why we're doing the studies. At the end of the day the private sector is going to have to make a decision as to whether or not it is feasible or not," Lazaro said.