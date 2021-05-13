Project Veritas, ex-spy tried to ‘discredit’ Trump’s enemies: report

A new report indicates that Project Veritas and a former British spy used a $10,000-a-month home in Georgetown as their home base in a campaign to the FBI and people they believed were the enemies of former President Donald Trump.

According to the New York Times, the conservative activist group plotted against H.R. McMaster – Trump’s national security advisor – and tried to expose anti-Trump sentiments in the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe described the Times' story as a smear piece.

O'Keefe is currently suing the paper over their portrayal of Project Veritas' reporting on alleged voter fraud in Minnesota's 5th Congressional district - which is represented by Ilhan Omar.

The right-wing activists known for their "sting operations" against organizations like ACORN and Planned Parenthood were assisted by Richard Seddon, according to the paper.

The operation reportedly had female undercover operatives set up dates with FBI agents in an effort to secretly record them criticizing the former president.

The New York Times says it conducted "more than a dozen" interviews with former Project Veritas employees.

The paper says it also talked to current and former government officials, and reviewed internal Project Veritas documents.

According to the paper, the group planned to ensnare McMaster by deploying a woman with a hidden camera to record him making "inappropriate remarks" that could be used to expose and oust him.

The New York Times notes that it’s unclear who actually directed the plot – although Project Veritas members seem to have been involved.

The scheme dissolved when McMaster resigned from the administration.

The Georgetown home was used for the campaign against the FBI, according to the New York Times.

