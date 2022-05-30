Probationary firefighter rescues woman from burning DC apartment building

A probationary firefighter with only six months on the job rescued a woman from a burning D.C. apartment building.

The fire was reported around 1 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of I Street in the Northeast.

Kojo Saunders of Engine 10 in Trinidad responded and was inside the building when he heard the woman coughing. Saunders found her and removed her from the unit. She was transported in serious condition.

"It feels nice to be able to do my job," Saunders said about the incident. The woman was transported in serious condition.

Fire officials say Saunders is the second probationary firefighter this year to make a rescue.