Pro-Palestine protest gathers in front of White House in DC

Hundreds of anti-Israel protesters gather in front of the White House in D.C.

Protesters surround the White House and call for a ceasefire in Palestine. The crowd continues to grow as protestors can be heard chanting "Hey Joe Biden, you’re a sellout!" The Red Line protest aims to send a message to President Joe Biden to "Stop the Genocide" as supporters surround the White House.

This comes as a response to the Biden administration's handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

Due to protesters assembling at Lafayette Square Park, several roads have been closed. The 1600 Block of H Street NW from 17th St NW is blocked off until further notice.

