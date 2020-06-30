Prince William County to rename schools honoring Confederate general Stonewall Jackson

The Prince William County School Board approved resolutions to rename two schools that honor Confederate general Stonewall Jackson.

The Monday vote will change the names of Stonewall Middle School and Stonewall Jackson High School both located in the Manassas area.

Stonewall Middle School will be renamed Unity Braxton Middle School to honor equal rights trailblazers Celestine and Carroll Braxton. The building's auditorium will be named after its long-time principal, John G. Miller. Stonewall Jackson High School will be renamed Unity Reed High School to honor the legacy of Arthur Reed, a long-time security assistant at the facility.

"Unity is exactly what our community needs," said Prince William County School Board Chairman and renaming committee member, Dr. Babur Lateef, in a statement. "This change should have happened long ago. This is a result of a grassroots effort of community members," Lateef added.

The vote came after two public input sessions during which 775 suggestions for new names were received.

The School Division will work with the building principals on next steps in the renaming process.