Prince William County superintendent to present school board full-time, in-person fall learning plan

The Prince William County school superintendent will present the school board a reopening plan Wednesday that would call for a five day a week, full-time, in-person learning schedule for the fall school year.

Preparation of the plan was called for during a March school board meeting.

The plan will also provide an option for 100 percent virtual instruction for all students in all grade levels.

The in-person safety protocols would require all students to wear masks and include three feet of distancing between students. Students in the cafeteria would be required to keep six feet apart.

Students would be able to share seats on schools buses but would be required to wear masks.