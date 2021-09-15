Prince William County Schools to vote on COVID-19 vaccine and testing policy

Prince William County School employees could soon be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to weekly testing.

The school board is scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss and vote on a resolution.

The resolution states that all current PWCS employees - including teachers - must disclose their vaccine status by November 1. All new workers would be required to disclose their vaccination status within 30 days of hire. Anyone not fully vaccinated – or those who refuse to disclose their vaccine status – would be required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.

"Whereas, it is the highest priority of the Prince William County School Board to open its schools for in-person learning while protecting the health and safety of students and staff, and in order to do so, it is necessary to require all PWCS officials, employees, and those persons providing services who have direct contact with PWCS students to be vaccinated," read part of the resolution.