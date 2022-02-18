Prince William County Public Schools to end student mask requirement

The superintendent of Prince William County Public Schools released a letter Friday to parents and staff regarding the school district's updated mask and quarantine guidance.

"Despite our individual personal beliefs, be it for or against masking, as state and federal laws and guidance evolve, we must evolve with them, and we are obligated to adhere to them," wrote PWCS Superintendent Dr. LaTanya McDade.

Due to the Virginia General Assembly passing Governor Glenn Youngkin's law, making the wearing of masks by students at school the choice of parents, PWCS will no longer require students to wear masks at school beginning Tuesday, Feb. 22.

"We recognize that these changes are welcomed by some, and cause uncertainty for others," Dr. McDade wrote. "The health, safety, and well-being of our students and staff, and the continuity of in-person instruction, remain our highest priorities."

Masks will continue to be required by adults and students riding on school buses and for students and adults in Head Start Pre-K classrooms.

The superintendent said the school district will respect each family's choice and will support every child no matter their choice. Employees of PWCS are subject to the Virginia Infectious Disease standard under the Virginia Department of Labor, which requires them to continue to wear masks.