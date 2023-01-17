Prince William County Public School system considering additional security measures

The Prince William County Public School system could soon have new security screening technology.

FOX 5's Ayesha Khan reports that according to Superintendent LaTanya McDade, the technology would be similar to those used at sports stadiums and national museums, and would prevent students from bringing weapons on to school grounds.

The security screening technology could be added as early as next school year.

Khan says in the coming weeks, school officials will be reaching out to families and community members to get their input. The technology will allow for non-evasive detection of weapons.

As of now, Manassas City Public Schools has voted to install the technology in their high school.

The latest move to tighten security comes after a shooting in Newport News, Virginia, where a 6-year-old-boy shot his teacher with a gun he brought to school.

McDade says that was not an isolated incident, adding that Prince William County Public Schools system recognizes the need to respond proactively to this "discouraging nationwide trend."

Khan says the ongoing monitoring of security protocols includes upgrading its radio and camera systems, conducting perimeter and interior checks to ensure building and classroom doors are locked, and just recently, the school system had a safety audit and will be adding full-time security assistants to every elementary school during the current school year.

McDade is also reminding families about the "Say Something" reporting system, which enables students and staff to anonymously report concerns of potentially unsafe behavior.