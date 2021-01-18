Prince William County provides coronavirus vaccination update

Prince William County’s health district has released its COVID-19 vaccination update amid growing concerns about the supply.

The update addresses vaccine availability, registration and sites.

Metz Middle School is just one of the COVID-19 vaccine sites but not for long.

In fact, starting tomorrow the county’s vaccine clinic here is moving from Metz to Beacon Hall on Prince William County’s campus of George Mason University.

This comes as the county aims to accommodate and provide more vaccinations to the public.

Prince William County says it has a new waitlist due to limited supplies.

The county says unfortunately, the Virginia Department of Health was notified Friday, that their order for more vaccines from the federal government would not be filled at this time.

In addition, the health district and other community vaccination sites were reportedly notified that their order of vaccines for the upcoming week will not be completely filled. The county called this extremely disappointing and concerning for everyone involved.

Even so, we spoke with an assistant living coordinator who believes the county is still on track and she’s set to receive her COVID-19 vaccine tomorrow.

The county says if you meet the criteria to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, you will be added to the waitlist and contacted in the order in which you signed up once appointments become available.

Right now, they’re booked through mid-February.

