Prince William County Police searching for endangered missing elderly man

The Prince William County Police Department is asking for the public's help locating Howard Stanley Baltimore.

Baltimore, 78, reportedly left his home on Averet St. in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County around 8 p.m. on Thursday. He may be operating a black, 2014 Porsche Cayenne with Virginia license registration: ZG3387.

Baltimore is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance which qualifies him as endangered.

He is described as a Black male, 6’3", 175lbs who is bald with brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.