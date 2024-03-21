Prince William County police, firefighters unionize for first time in county history

For the first time in history, the Prince William County police department and all the county’s first responders, including firefighters, are unionized.

The collective bargaining agreement was signed a few weeks ago after unanimous approval by the Board of Supervisors goes into effect July 1. Members will receive a lump sum $1,000 payment this year and next year.

The historic signing ceremony with the Prince William County Police Association codifies the first-ever collective bargaining agreement with the Prince William County Police Association.

The county will spend $16 million over the next four to six years to implement the collective bargaining agreement.

Prince William County lawmakers say the deal will address hours worked, benefits, disability and more. It also reportedly ensures pay raises for police, firefighters and public safety workers.

FOX 5 is also told that police who join the union are eligible to have 100% of their legal costs paid should they need counsel in the aftermath of a police-involved encounter.

"I think this collective bargaining agreement will allow them to get the appropriate benefits, the appropriate protections that they need for their employment so they can take care of their families," Potomac District Supervisor Andrea Bailey said.

This all comes as the police department released its annual report Thursday indicating crime is down.

FOX 5 spoke with the Prince William County Police Association’s President Katie Zaimis and she says this was a long time coming.

Zaimis says the Union was something new for the rank and file and she never thought that collective bargaining would ever become legal in Virginia since it was banned for 43 years. She added that the rank and file will finally have a seat at the table and the ability to negotiate for pay and benefits.

There are 500 sworn members in Prince William County’s Police Department and we’re told most have voluntarily joined the new union.