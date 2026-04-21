Prince William County leaders to vote on school funding plan that could leave $31M gap

The Brief Prince William County leaders are debating a budget proposal that could leave schools about $31 million short of expected funding. The plan includes tax cuts and shifting more data center revenue to the county instead of schools. School officials warn it could impact teacher raises and programs, with a final vote set for Tuesday night.



The budget fight is heating up in Prince William County, where school leaders and county officials are at odds ahead of a final vote on Tuesday night.

What we know:

At the center of the debate is a proposal that could leave the school system about $31 million short of what it was expecting for the upcoming fiscal year.

County leaders say the goal is to lower homeowners’ tax bills—but school officials are questioning what that could mean for students.

The debate began during a recent work session, where county leaders signaled plans to reduce taxes, including real estate and meals taxes. To offset those cuts, officials are considering changes to how revenue is shared between the county and the school system.

One key proposal would keep more data center tax revenue at the county level instead of splitting it with schools.

Big picture view:

While the school system would still receive more funding than last year, it would be significantly less than anticipated—roughly $31 million below projections.

School leaders warn that the shortfall could impact teacher pay raises, after-school programs, and other critical student services.

Prince William County School Board Chairman Dr. Babur Lateef says the potential cuts raise serious concerns about maintaining support for students and staff.

What's next:

County leaders are expected to take a final vote during Tuesday's meeting, which begins at 7 p.m.