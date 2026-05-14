The Brief Police announce a major win in organized retail theft. Investigators say Carlos Maurice Wilder committed more than 100 thefts. Police say none of the merchandise was recovered because he was selling the items.



Police in Prince George’s County are calling it a major win in their crackdown on organized retail theft.

Investigators say a 42-year-old man accused of stealing roughly $50,000 worth of merchandise from stores across the county is now behind bars after months of investigation.

FOX 5’s Shirin Rajaee sat down exclusively with Police Chief George Nader, who said this was not a case of someone stealing necessities to survive.

"Organized retail theft… that’s what we’re talking about — people that are stealing as their profession. This is what they do as their job," Nader said.

Prince George’s police announce major retail theft bust, suspect accused in more than 100 thefts

According to the Prince George’s County Police Department, 42-year-old Carlos Maurice Wilder of Riverdale is accused of committing more than 100 different thefts since January, totaling about $50,000 in stolen merchandise.

Investigators say Wilder targeted high-end electronics and appliances, including televisions and Ninja blenders, often walking into stores, taking merchandise, and walking right back out.

Police say none of the merchandise was recovered because Wilder admitted during questioning that he was selling the items.

Investigators say Wilder had nine open warrants tied to theft cases when he was finally arrested Sunday.

"This defendant had 9 open warrants for thefts. When the retailer recognized him, we were able to get him apprehended," Sgt. Alicia Wheeler said.

Police say the arrest comes just months after Prince George’s County launched a new Organized Retail Theft Task Force in February. Investigators say a retailer working with the task force recognized Wilder inside a store Sunday and immediately contacted police.

Prince George’s police announce major retail theft bust, suspect accused in more than 100 thefts

Store owners and managers across the county say retail theft has become increasingly bold.

"The only thing that’s going to help is actual security, police with guns. That would be a deterrent," said Michelle Hyland, a manager at Five Below.

Chief Nader says the department is now building stronger partnerships with retailers and law enforcement agencies to crack down on repeat offenders operating across jurisdictions.

"We have experts in the field now. We’re forming relationships. We hold people accountable for it," Nader said. "I’m trying to create as much attention to it as I can, because it doesn’t stop in Prince George’s County."

Nader says his goal is to eventually expand the effort regionally by partnering with other law enforcement agencies across Maryland to better track repeat offenders tied to organized retail theft.

Police also plan to hold a business seminar this summer to bring retailers together to discuss theft trends, security tips, and ways businesses can better partner with law enforcement.

Prince George’s police announce major retail theft bust, suspect accused in more than 100 thefts