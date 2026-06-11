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School bus passengers transported after crash in Davidsonville

By
FOX 5 DC
News
Published June 11, 2026 10:17 AM EDT
Published June 11, 2026 10:17 AM EDT

DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. - Several passengers from a school bus were taken to a hospital as a precaution after a crash Thursday morning in Davidsonville.

Anne Arundel County Police say the crash happened at 7:41 a.m. on Central Avenue at Cottage Farm Way and involved the bus and another vehicle.

The road was temporarily closed to traffic.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

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