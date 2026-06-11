School bus passengers transported after crash in Davidsonville
DAVIDSONVILLE, Md. - Several passengers from a school bus were taken to a hospital as a precaution after a crash Thursday morning in Davidsonville.
Anne Arundel County Police say the crash happened at 7:41 a.m. on Central Avenue at Cottage Farm Way and involved the bus and another vehicle.
The road was temporarily closed to traffic.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Anne Arundel County Police Department.