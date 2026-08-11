Prince George’s County youth celebrate TV and film bootcamp graduation

The Brief A graduation ceremony recognizes 17 young people for completing the four‑week program. The workshop and bootcamp provided hands‑on training and professional development. All participants move into paid entry‑level on‑set production placements.



A graduation ceremony is recognizing 17 young people from Prince George’s County for completing a four‑week program designed to build practical skills in television and film production.

The participants, ages 16 to 18, finished the free Television and Film Production Workshop and Below‑the‑Line Youth Engagement Bootcamp hosted by Voices in Motion Inc., Commodore Independent Filmworks and Joan’s House Inc.

The program offered hands‑on training, professional development and pathways to employment in the television and film industry. Organizers say the goal was to give students real experience in key production roles while preparing them for future opportunities.

After completing the bootcamp, all participants will move into paid entry‑level, on‑set production placements with an active film project produced by Commodore Independent Filmworks. The placements will allow the students to transition from training to a professional production environment, gaining experience both in front of and behind the camera alongside industry professionals.