The Brief Showers and thunderstorms remain possible Tuesday as warm, humid air holds across the region. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s to low 90s with high humidity and early showers. Another round of storms may develop after 3 p.m. with a marginal severe weather risk.



Showers and thunderstorms remain possible Tuesday as warm, humid air holds across the Washington, D.C., region.

The day will feel seasonal, with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s to low 90s. No signs of record‑breaking heat, but conditions will stay muggy.

Early Tuesday brings high humidity and temperatures in the low 70s, slightly cooler than Monday. Light showers have already been reported around the region, including at Dulles Airport, and could affect the early morning commute before weakening as they move east.

Sunshine should break through by midday, but another round of storms may develop after 3 p.m. FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says we do not expect a washout, and activity should be less widespread than Monday, though a marginal severe weather risk remains in place for the District. Damaging wind gusts are the main concern.

Highs should reach around 91 degrees on Tuesday, with similar conditions expected Wednesday. Storm chances linger through the end of the week before drier weather and lower humidity arrive for the weekend.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DC weather: Thunderstorm threat Tuesday as heat and humidity persist