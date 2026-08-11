Severe storms leave widespread damage, scattered power outages across DC region

A major cleanup is underway after powerful storms swept through the Washington, D.C. region, toppling trees and knocking out power to numerous homes.

The Brief A major cleanup is underway after powerful storms swept through the region. A massive tree crashed into a house in Bethesda, trapping a person and sparking a fire. Another tree fell on a porch in Rockville, trapping a man who was taken to the hospital.



Montgomery County was hit especially hard. One of the most serious incidents happened on West Cedar Lane in Bethesda, where a massive tree crashed into a house, trapping a person inside and sparking a fire. First responders say the impact caused an electrical outlet to ignite. John Edwards was sitting in the room where the tree struck, and he says his wife and two workers were downstairs at the moment of impact. Everyone made it out safely, and no injuries were reported.

Another incident occurred eight miles away on Maxim Lane in Rockville, where a tree fell onto a porch and trapped a man. He was able to free himself and was taken to the hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries.

Utility crews continue to address scattered power outages across the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. metro areas.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Severe storms leave widespread damage across DC region (Pazos@mcfrsPIO / @DavidPazos15)