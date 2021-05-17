Prince George’s County to lift maximum capacity limits for most businesses Monday

Prince George's County will lift restrictions regarding maximum capacity limits for most businesses and activities Monday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said the new guidelines will go into effect at 5:01 p.m. Alsobrooks said most businesses will be able to operate at full capacity, with social distancing (six feet of distance between yourself and others except for members of the same household) and mask requirements still in place.

CORONAVIRUS IN DC, MARYLAND AND VIRGINIA

According to the County, these establishments include, but are not limited to:

- Amusement parks

- Bingo halls

- Bowling alleys

- Casinos and gaming facilities

- Gyms, fitness centers and other indoor physical activities – face coverings must still be worn when working out

- Indoor and outdoor pools – both public and private

- Personal services (beauty salons, barber shops, tattoo parlors, massage parlors, etc.) – must still operate by appointment only

- Places/Houses of worship

- Restaurants – both indoor and outdoor dining

- Retail

- Senior Centers – allowed if fully vaccinated

Other business establishments and activities will be allowed with some capacity restrictions still in place (social distancing required), including:

- Banquet halls, receptions and meeting rooms in hotels, conference centers and similar establishments – maintaining 50% of maximum capacity

- Day camps – allowed in groups of no more than 25 participants indoors and 50 participants outdoors, with other safety requirements in place

- Residential camps – allowed in groups with a maximum of 25 adults and campers in each sleeping area, with other safety requirements in place

- Concert venues – maintaining 50% of maximum capacity

- Outdoor recreational activities (campgrounds, shooting ranges, archery, etc.) – may operate at 50% of maximum capacity

- Professional and collegiate sporting events – number of spectators limited to no more than 50% of capacity of the stadium. Tailgating is prohibited

- Social and fraternal clubs – conferences, banquets and meetings open to the public are limited to 50% of maximum capacity. For regular dining operations, these establishments may operate at full capacity, with social distancing, similar to restaurants

- Youth and amateur sports - Teams are limited to the players on the official rosters, coaches and up to 12 additional participants acting on an official game capacity. Number of persons present (apart from players, coaches, and others in official capacity) may not exceed 50 persons. Spectators may exceed 50 solely to accommodate the presence of two parents or guardians per youth participant

Prince George's County leaders say that unless specifically stated otherwise in the Council Resolution, indoor gatherings remain limited to 20 persons, for all locations and venues including private residences and other gatherings.

Outdoor gatherings remain limited to 50 persons, for all locations and venues including private residences and other gatherings.

Health officials also say residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear a mask outdoors while walking, running, hiking or biking alone, or when in small gatherings with members of their own households or other fully vaccinated individuals.

Officials say masks are still necessary and required in crowded outdoor venues like sports stadiums or outdoor concert venues, as well as in indoor venues and while on public transportation. Health officials also say that unvaccinated residents are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated and continue wearing their masks outdoors until they are fully vaccinated.

Advertisement

Leaders says the positivity rate is 3.1 percent as of May 11 and the average daily case rate is 9.1 cases per 100,000 residents as of May 7. The County's infection rate is 0.82 as of May 3, which places the County in the "low risk" category, health officials say.