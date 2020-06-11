Prince George’s County to enter phase 2 of reopening on June 15

Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said the county will enter phase two of its reopening plan on Monday, June 15.

Alsobrooks made the announcement at a press conference Thursday. She said new cases of COVID-19 have declined since the county’s peak near the end of April

While deaths in the county have decreased since peaking in April, there are still about seven deaths per day due to the coronavirus, she said.

Alsobrooks stated that the COVID-19 positivity rate in the county is at nearly 14 percent, an all-time low since a peak of about 43 percent during mid-April. "We are not out of the woods although things have improved," she said.

Beginning on Monday, retail stores, barbershops, salons and restaurants will be allowed to reopen in a modified state as long as they comply with county guidelines and safeguards which include limiting the number of customers, physical distancing and wearing the appropriate personal protective equipment. Indoor pools and gyms must remain closed.

The county also recommends any residents who attended mass protests be tested. "We must all do our part to continue to be safe," Alsobrooks said.

