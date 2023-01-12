Prince George's County teen uses USB charger to steal car, police say

A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged for stealing a car using a USB charging cord, according to Prince George's County police.

PGPD observed a car recently reported stolen out of D.C. on Tuesday and stopped the white Kia Optima in the 8000 block of Woodyard Road in Clinton.

Three juveniles were inside – the male driver and two female passengers. The passengers were released to their parents on the scene.

The 17-year-old driver from Landover was taken into custody. He was charged with theft ($1,500 to under $25,000), unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle and several other charges and later released to a guardian.

A USB charging cord was located on the driver’s side floorboard which detectives believe was used to start the stolen car. This method of using a USB cord to steal certain Kias and Hyundais is a trend that’s been shared on social media nationwide.

In order to help prevent vehicle theft, PGPD encourages residents to remove charger cords from their vehicles or at least hide them. Also, consider purchasing a brake pedal club, alarm or other theft prevent device.

If anyone has information regarding this case, they are urged to contact detectives at 301-516-3788.