Police arrest, charge man suspected of wounding mother, killing stepfather during Fairfax County stabbing

Authorities have identified the man they say wounded his mother and killed his stepfather during a stabbing Tuesday night at a home in Fairfax County.

Police took 39-year-old Adam Timothy Jackson into custody just after 11 p.m. at the house in the 1200 block of Colonial Road in McLean.

Officers say Jackson stabbed his stepfather, 68-year-old Alan Miller Kaufmann, and his mother who has not been identified. Kaufmann was died at the scene. The mother was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jackson was taken to the Adult Detention Center and charged with second-degree murder. He is being held on no bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2.