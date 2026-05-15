Multiple reported shooting scenes in Prince George's County: 1 in custody

The Brief At least two people were injured and another was taken into custody after shootings in Prince George's County on Friday. Officers said shots were fired in "multiple locations" in the northern part of the county. Several schools in the area have been locked down because of the investigation.



At least two people were injured and another is in custody Friday after multiple reported shootings across Prince George's County.

What we know:

The Prince George's County Police Department first reported the shootings around 3:30 p.m.

According to police, there were gunshots fired in "multiple locations in the northern part of the county."

One suspect was taken into custody and two victims were taken to the hospital, including one believed to be in critical condition, PGPD said. Officials do not believe there are any other outstanding suspects.

The Greenbelt Police Department reported that they were assisting PDPG with an investigation into an alleged armed carjacking that ended in the area of Edmonston and Greenbelt roads. Because of the investigation, two nearby schools — Greenbelt Middle School and Dora Kennedy French Immersion School — will have delayed dismissals on Friday, police said.

Schools locked down

Why you should care:

Several area schools were locked down Friday afternoon amid reports of gunshots, including. As of 4:45 p.m., just two remain locked down:

Greenbelt Middle School

Dora Kennedy French Immersion School

The University of Maryland also alerted students to investigations into sounds of gunfire near campus. University officials reported a suspect in a dark sedan who fired three shots into the air, then drove off.

What we don't know:

The Laurel Police Department reported two shooting scenes: one near Discovery Park on Harrison Drive and one in the 800 block of Eighth Street. It's not clear if Prince George's County Police are investigating more scenes, or if the shootings are connected.

Officials did not provide info on the person in custody, or the victims.