No bail for suspect in Prince George's County shooting spree

The Brief A Prince George’s County judge ordered 68-year-old Larry James Simpson of Glen Burnie held without bond Monday. Simpson faces 66 charges tied to a series of shootings and carjackings that wounded several people and left at least one person in critical condition. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for June 15.



A Prince George’s County judge ordered 68-year-old Larry James Simpson of Glen Burnie held without bond Monday after prosecutors outlined a violent shooting spree and carjacking rampage that unfolded across northern Prince George’s County last Friday.

Simpson faces 66 charges tied to a series of shootings and carjackings that wounded several people and left at least one person in critical condition, according to previous FOX 5 D.C. reporting.

He appeared before the court by video Monday morning. Two alleged carjacking victims attended the hearing in person but declined to speak with reporters afterward.

During the hearing, the judge waived Simpson’s bond plea, meaning he will remain behind bars pending further court proceedings.

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Tara H. Jackson told FOX 5 D.C. that Simpson has a lengthy criminal history, including a first-degree murder conviction in Prince George’s County nearly four decades ago. Jackson said Simpson was released early from prison in 2023.

The backstory:

The charges stem from a chaotic sequence of events Friday afternoon that investigators say began on Pierce Avenue, where Simpson allegedly fired at a 64-year-old man’s vehicle, shattering the window and injuring the driver.

Minutes later, police say the suspect crashed a vehicle near 67th Avenue and Patterson Road, exited the car and opened fire at another man.

Authorities said Simpson then carjacked a woman near Kenilworth Avenue. An off-duty Prince George’s County police officer witnessed the carjacking and followed the suspect.

The pursuit ended on Edmonston Road, where investigators say Simpson fired at both the off-duty officer and U.S. Park Police officers before he was taken into custody.

What's next:

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for June 15.