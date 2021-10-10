Prince George’s County senior living facility resident charged in double homicide

article

A resident at a Prince George’s County senior living facility shot two employees to death on Friday over a past dispute, investigators said Saturday night.

Roy Batson, 63, of Capitol Heights, has been charged with first-degree murder, and is currently jailed without bond, according to police.

Police have not elaborated on the nature of the dispute.

The incident at Gateway Village in the 500 block of Suffolk Avenue in Capitol Heights unfolded Friday morning around 9:14 a.m.

Investigators believe Batson confronted 46-year-old Mackeda Evans of Temple Hills about a dispute involving the violation notice.

Police say Batson told them he went back to his apartment to retrieve a gun and then returned to the first floor.

Batson also reportedly admitted to police that he shot both Evans and another employee, 46-year-old Michelle Boateng, who lived and worked at the facility.

After the shooting, police responded to the scene, and a witness told them a gunman was in the building.

When they entered the building, police found the two victims.

Around 9:37 a.m., police established a perimeter as additional agencies responded to the scene, including the Prince George’s County police department’s Emergency Response Team.

After the victims were carried out of the building, police say they found Batson lying down in a hallway.

They say they were able to take him into custody without further incident. Police also recovered a gun in the hallway.

