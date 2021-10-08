Child suffered critical injuries after being shot in the stomach in District Heights: cops

Prince George’s County police say a child suffered critical injuries when she was shot inside a business in the 5200 block of Marlboro Parkway in District Heights on Friday evening.

The girl has since been taken to a local hospital.

Investigators do not believe she was the intended target.

The incident was reported around 6:35 p.m.

Police have not identified the victim.

Police say they are currently looking for a suspect.

This is a breaking news update. We will have additional details as they become available.

