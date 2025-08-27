Prince George's County Schools students show 'measurable gains' on 2025 test scores

The Brief Prince George's County Public Schools (PGCPS) students showed measurable gains on the 2025 Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP), according to the school district. The strongest year-over-year progress was seen in the district's Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) schools, which have been historically identified as struggling. The district is planning a virtual session for families to help them understand their child's individual score reports.



Prince George's County Public Schools (PGCPS) students showed "measurable gains" on the 2025 Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP), with the strongest year-over-year progress coming from the district's most challenged schools and student groups.

What we know:

According to a press release from PGCPS, Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) schools — campuses historically identified as struggling — recorded gains in both math and English Language Arts (ELA). Multilingual learners (MLs) and students with disabilities (SWD) also made consistent progress across grade levels.

From 2024 to 2025, 71% of CSI schools recorded measurable gains in mathematics and 58% showed gains in ELA. The progress marks a significant step forward for these schools, many of which posted improvements of 5 to 10 percentage points or more. Across the district, multilingual learners and students with disabilities showed progress in both reading and math at every grade level, except for fourth-grade reading, which declined.

PGCPS Interim Superintendent Dr. Shawn Joseph highlighted the importance of the results, saying, "This year’s results send a powerful message—even in our most challenged schools, students are making strides." He added, "Growth in our CSI schools proves that when equity leads, progress follows. Continued gains for multilingual learners and students with disabilities show what’s possible when we meet students where they are and push them forward."

Families will receive individual student reports by the end of September and are invited to attend a virtual session on September 16, to help them understand the results and available resources.