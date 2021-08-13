Prince George’s County schools employees must be vaccinated, or be tested weekly: officials

Prince George’s County school officials on Friday announced that all school employees will be required either to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing.

READ MORE: Vaccine mandated for Arlington schools, government employees

Employees must show proof that they’ve been vaccinated by Friday, Aug. 27.

The district made the decision on the heels of a number of other jurisdictions implementing the same mandate.

READ MORE: DC to require government employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Bowser says

Montgomery County schools on Friday also announced that school employees must be vaccinated, and also that masks must be worn regardless of vaccination status.

Nearby Arlington County in Virginia announced on Thursday that all school and government employees must also be vaccinated or undergo testing.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

Prince George's County was the epicenter of the pandemic during its zenith.