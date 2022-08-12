Prince George's County Schools brings back mask mandate

Schools in Prince George's County will be bringing back its masks requirements starting Monday, August 15 due to spreading coronavirus cases, according to schools officials.

Prince George's County Public Schools announced Friday that masks will once again be mandatory at all schools and facilities starting on Monday.

According to a press release, the changes will be in place until further notice.

School officials say the decision comes in light of the highly contagious COVID-19 BA.5 variant spreading through the county.

The decision was recommended by the Prince George’s County Health Department.

This decision reverses one from July, which made mask wearing optional in Prince George's County schools.

Students will return to school in Prince George's County on August 29.